Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.150-12.400 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.7%

LOW opened at $225.83 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

