Space Stocks To Follow Now – May 19th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or operate technologies and services related to space exploration—such as launch vehicles, satellites, space habitats, and related infrastructure. They encompass both pure-play space ventures and larger aerospace firms with dedicated space divisions. Investors buy space stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of the commercial space industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,108,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,049,500. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $512.53. 1,776,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,848. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.80.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.10. 3,310,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.78. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $209.66.

