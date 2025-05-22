Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 2,666 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $402,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,625.49. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, May 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $726,850.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $150.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EA. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.