Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Down 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) dropped 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 521 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 537 ($7.20). Approximately 4,273,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,259% from the average daily volume of 314,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.73).

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Down 17.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £433.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 631.05.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.03 ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Bloomsbury Publishing had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomsbury Publishing Plc will post 2529.9999179 EPS for the current year.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

