Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Down 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on May 22nd, 2025

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMYGet Free Report) dropped 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 521 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 537 ($7.20). Approximately 4,273,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,259% from the average daily volume of 314,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.73).

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Down 17.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £433.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 631.05.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.03 ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Bloomsbury Publishing had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomsbury Publishing Plc will post 2529.9999179 EPS for the current year.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.