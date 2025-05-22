Harmony Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 382.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,755 shares of company stock valued at $37,045,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

