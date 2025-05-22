Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Announces Earnings Results

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 88.86% and a negative net margin of 594.64%.

Lottery.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRY opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Lottery.com has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lottery.com

In related news, Director Christopher Anderson Gooding sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,408.67. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,400. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

