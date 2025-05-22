MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 3,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

