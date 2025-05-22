CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 281.11% and a negative net margin of 751.90%.

Shares of CXAI opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.02. CXApp has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

