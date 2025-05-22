CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 281.11% and a negative net margin of 751.90%.
CXApp Price Performance
Shares of CXAI opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.02. CXApp has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.
About CXApp
Recommended Stories
