Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$169.34 and last traded at C$168.58, with a volume of 36561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$166.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$70.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$152.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

