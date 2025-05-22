Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 25,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,306,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Certara Trading Up 2.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,590 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $17,852,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Certara by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Certara by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,995,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 1,253,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

