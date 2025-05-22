Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Vistra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Vistra by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,136 shares of company stock valued at $23,087,290. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 3.0%

VST opened at $152.26 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $142.80.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

