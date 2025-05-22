EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.45 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. EnerSys updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.030-2.130 EPS.

EnerSys Trading Down 16.5%

ENS opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnerSys stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.29% of EnerSys worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnerSys

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.