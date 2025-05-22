Navalign LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $251.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 11,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $760,080.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,294.67. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,437 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

