Navalign LLC Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,396 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,569. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

