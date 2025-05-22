Headinvest LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8%

VB stock opened at $226.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

