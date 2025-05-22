Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.39 and last traded at $67.76. 497,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,139,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 190.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $48,108,858.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,218,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,398,014.64. This represents a 24.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,567,001 shares of company stock worth $336,778,664 in the last ninety days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,465,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,435 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,163,000 after buying an additional 788,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,298,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

