Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

