RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 21 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of URI stock opened at $696.14 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

