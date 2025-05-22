Pacific Center for Financial Services Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $305.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.21. The stock has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $211.54 and a one year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

