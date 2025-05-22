Energy Stocks To Follow Now – May 21st

Tesla, Palo Alto Networks, and Broadcom are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution or exploration of energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable sources like wind or solar. Their performance often tracks commodity prices, geopolitical events and government regulations that affect supply and demand. Investors may include them for income through dividends or as a hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $346.16. 50,192,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,160,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.39. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $9.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,123,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.32. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.11, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,765,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,034,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.27. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Recommended Stories