JT Stratford LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

JT Stratford LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 82,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,252 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TFC opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

