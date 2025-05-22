The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $593.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.30 and its 200 day moving average is $580.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

