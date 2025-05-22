The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $368.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.66.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.