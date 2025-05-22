Headinvest LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after buying an additional 293,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,708 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

