Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $267.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

