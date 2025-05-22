Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $1 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AXON stock opened at $735.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $748.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.73.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.40, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,652.80. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total transaction of $960,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,858.36. The trade was a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,817,127. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

