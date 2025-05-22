Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Director Surinder Ghai Kumar Sells 1,100 Shares

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Director Surinder Ghai Kumar sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Surinder Ghai Kumar sold 400 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total value of C$4,392.00.

TSE VCM opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.63. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.43 and a 52-week high of C$22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

VCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark raised shares of Vecima Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

