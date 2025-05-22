Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for EIX Earnings

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.