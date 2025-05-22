Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.