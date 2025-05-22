ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 443,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

