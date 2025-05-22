BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $3.81. BitFuFu shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 16,282 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BitFuFu

BitFuFu Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $621.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.29 million. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BitFuFu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BitFuFu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.