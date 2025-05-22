Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

