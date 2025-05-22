ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP) Director Paul J. Corr Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Corr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $58,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,570.82. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ESP opened at $35.61 on Thursday. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

