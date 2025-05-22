Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th.

Minerva Stock Performance

Shares of MRVSY opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Minerva has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

About Minerva

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

