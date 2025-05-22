Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th.
Minerva Stock Performance
Shares of MRVSY opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Minerva has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.87.
About Minerva
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Archer Rebuts Short Seller, Points to Strong Q1 & Global Momentum
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Renaissance Hedge Fund’s Biggest Q1 Buys Revealed
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.