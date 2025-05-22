What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for BTCS FY2025 Earnings?

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTCS in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS Price Performance

BTCS stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. BTCS has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

BTCS ( NASDAQ:BTCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BTCS had a net margin of 366.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BTCS by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 90,171 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BTCS by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BTCS

In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,178,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,215.68. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.