Highview Capital Management LLC DE Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 649,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,422 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $2,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $443.50 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.05 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.