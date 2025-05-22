Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Declares $2.90 Dividend

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 2.90 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th.

Safran Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $291.71 on Thursday. Safran has a 12 month low of $202.27 and a 12 month high of $296.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.29.

Get Safran alerts:

About Safran

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.