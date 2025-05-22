Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Declares $2.90 Dividend

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 2.90 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th.
Safran Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $291.71 on Thursday. Safran has a 12 month low of $202.27 and a 12 month high of $296.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.29.
About Safran
