Zacks Small Cap Issues Optimistic Estimate for ABEO Earnings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABEO

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $314.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Mark Alvino sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $45,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,435 shares in the company, valued at $525,030.80. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,439.16. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 652,366 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 386,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 894.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 116,845 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.