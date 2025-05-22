Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,714,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,277,000 after buying an additional 378,268 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,584,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,180,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

