Q4 Earnings Forecast for South Bow Issued By Atb Cap Markets

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of South Bow in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for South Bow’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on South Bow in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

South Bow Stock Performance

NYSE SOBO opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. South Bow has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in South Bow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

