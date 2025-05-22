Harmony Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

