Headinvest LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 210,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,808,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3151 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

