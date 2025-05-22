Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after buying an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $176.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.