Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

