SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.
SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.
SpartanNash Stock Performance
Shares of SPTN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,944.00 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
