Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,023 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,979,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 205,198 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,131,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,459,000 after purchasing an additional 230,527 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

