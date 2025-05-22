Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 33,543 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,543 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.23% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

