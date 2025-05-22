Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Carvana Earnings

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $292.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.20 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.16 and a 200-day moving average of $231.66.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $19,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,331,535. This trade represents a 24.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,509 shares in the company, valued at $44,592,340. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,313 shares of company stock valued at $151,621,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

