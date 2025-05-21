Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2546 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Vallourec Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.65. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vallourec will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

