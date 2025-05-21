Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Repligen worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Repligen by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Repligen
In related news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Repligen Stock Performance
RGEN opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average is $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -250.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Repligen Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
