Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Repligen worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Repligen by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average is $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -250.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

